Eureka, Pekin host disc golf world championships
Photos by Holly Eaton/for Chronicle Media — August 17, 2019
Professional Disc Golf World Championships were held Saturday, Aug. 17 at Eureka Lake and at the Sunset Hills Golf Club in Pekin.The PDGA chose Eureka and Pekin locations two years ago.
Pro disc golfer Chris Dickerson takes a sling at Hole 7, a 275-foot, par 3 spot on the PDGA World Championships course at Eureka Lake on Saturday, Aug. 17. Dickerson placed third in the championship.
James Conrad of Blacksburg, Virginia, takes aim at Hole 6 during the fourth, and final round of the Professional Disc Golf Association 2019 World Championships at Lake Eureka on Saturday, Aug. 17. A PDGA member since 2000, Conrad holds 29 career wins.
The 2019 Professional Disc Golf Championship winner Paige Pierce targets Hole One during the PDGA final round at Sunset Hills Golf Club in Pekin on Aug. 17. Pierce turned pro in 2010 and has more than $200,000 in career winnings.
Pro disc golf travel dog, Ruby, watches as her owner Sarah Hokum, a pro since 2008, takes a shot in the final rounds of the PDGA World Championships at Sunset Hills Golf Club in Pekin. Hokum, of Caldwell, Idaho, took fifth place.